WME has signed actress Grace Van Patten, who starred in Adam Leon’s romantic comedy Tramps, opposite Callum Turner, which was released on Netflix.

Van Patten co-stars in Noah Baumbach’s dramatic comedy The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), with Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman. It premiered at Cannes this year and will be available to stream on Netflix this fall. In addition, she’ll appear in A24’s crime thriller Under the Silver Lake, written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, starring Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough.

Other credits include the indie horror film Central Park, from Justin Reinsilber and the upcoming The Wilde Wedding with Glenn Close, Patrick Stewart, and Minnie Driver.

She will continue to be managed by Brookside Artist Management.