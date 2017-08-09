Adding a comedy to its string of UK drama co-productions, Acorn Media Enterprises has boarded Detectorists for Season 3. The BAFTA-winning series that’s written and directed by Mackenzie Crook, who stars with Toby Jones, centers on two oddball metal detecting enthusiasts as they scour the English countryside for treasure. Rachael Stirling co-stars.

The six-episode Season 3 is currently in production with a U.S. streaming premiere on Acorn TV planned for early 2018. Acorn is partnering with DRG, Channel X North, Lola Entertainment and Treasure Trove Productions on the series. The first two seasons are already available on Acorn.

The BBC Four sitcom took home the Best Scripted Comedy BAFTA in 2015 and also scooped a Best Comedy Writing Craft BAFTA for The Office and Game Of Thrones alum Crook.

Detectorists joins such upcoming Acorn co-productions as contemporary Irish thriller Acceptable Risk; the final episodes of George Gently; BBC One drama Love, Lies & Records; ITV drama Girlfriends; and Wales thriller Keeping Faith.