Abramorama has picked up the U.S. theatrical rights to Bending The Arc, a documentary by directors Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) and Pedro Kos (The Square), with a planned limited release beginning October 6 in New York. The film, which premiered at Sundance this year, centers on three Harvard med students, Jim Kim (current President of the World Bank), Paul Farmer and Ophelia Dahl, who became pioneers of global health, literally inventing an international framework for fighting diseases such as tuberculosis, AIDS, SARS and Ebola. Cori Shepherd Stern (Warm Bodies) produced the pic. Geralyn White Dreyfous and Kelsey Koenig negotiated the deal with Abramorama on behalf of Impact Partners.

Comedy Dynamics, a stand-up comedy production and distribution company, has acquired the film, Ear Buds: The Podcasting Documentary, which will be released on September 12 on digital platforms including Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, and Roku. The doc features interviews with podcasters such as Chris Hardwick, Aisha Tyler, and Todd Glass and as well as explores the unique bond that exists between podcasters and their diverse fan bases across the world The film was directed by Graham Elwood, and written and executive produced by Chris Mancini and Elwood. Kimberley Browning, Joseph Levy, and Keith Blomberg produced.