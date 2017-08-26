After a long run in the Sunday 7 PM slot, unscripted staple America’s Funniest Home Videos is on the move. Originally set to premiere on November 26 in its longtime Sunday 7 PM time period, AFHV now will debut at 8 PM Sunday, October 8. AFHV will replace game show To Tell the Truth, which had been slated for the Sunday 9 PM hour with an October 8 Season 3 premiere.

The modestly-rated To Tell the Truth will now be held for midseason. The Michael Strahan-hosted game show revival started its second season with a run in the Sunday 8 PM hour while Once Upon a Time was on hiatus last winter. The remainder of Season 2 premiered in June on Wednesdays, where it will continue to air originals through September 18. The scheduling change will create some space between the two To Tell the Truth seasons.

At the start of the fall season, ABC has The Toy Box airing in the Sunday 7 PM hour; it will now lead into AFHV. The network is yet to decided what happens from 7-9 PM on the night as of November 26, when The Toy Box will have finished its season. AHFV could move back to 7 PM or stay on at 8 PM, with another — likely unscripted — series needed to fill the other hour.