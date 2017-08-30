ABC News has hired Katie Nelson in a new role as Executive Producer, ABC News Content. She will lead editorial coverage for distribution across the news operation’s sites, apps, social media, streaming services and emerging platforms, reporting to ABC News VP Digital, Colby Smith.

ABC News President James Goldston’s memo to staff:

Team,

I’m delighted to welcome Katie Nelson to ABC News in a new role as Executive Producer, ABC News Content, leading editorial coverage for distribution across our sites, apps, social media, streaming services and emerging platforms.

Katie will oversee daily news operations and help us develop innovative ways to tell stories that resonate with these important

ABC News

and rapidly growing audiences. She starts Tuesday and reports to Colby Smith.

She possesses an impeccable news sense, a passion for digital storytelling and creativity, and the experience of a seasoned beat reporter. Katie started her career covering crime, courts and city councils and was most recently News Director at HuffPost.

In her three years there she led breaking news coverage, editorial operations and partnerships and was heavily involved in business and audience development and new product launches.

She joins our ranks at an important moment. This year ABC News crossed a key threshold of 1 billion monthly video views and our digital teams were nominated for a record 4 News Emmys. Katie’s expertise will be critical to keep pushing us forward.

Our goal is nothing less than supercharging our journalism across ABC News. We have made significant steps, but we have a long way to go to harness all of our journalistic endeavors for the digital age.

This week we’re posting a new senior role, Managing Editor News Content for ABC News, to ensure we prioritize and assign our resources effectively across social, mobile, streaming, online and on broadcast TV.

To increase collaboration, we’re creating and building a new rim on the 5th floor for the key leaders of our newsgathering and editorial teams. Together, our planning, affiliates, social, foreign and domestic desks will improve how we share information, focusing the full power of ABC News on robust coverage 24/7 across the news division. Now is the time for us to realize the true potential of One ABC News.

Thanks to all of you, we’re well positioned to see ABC News grow rapidly. I’m enormously proud of our results this summer. Just last week we drew over 27 million video views and nearly 8 million people tuned in for our stellar live eclipse coverage. Tens of millions more are watching our teams tirelessly bear witness to the heartbreak and heroism in Texas in the aftermath of Harvey. And we continue to chronicle an extraordinary political era with great distinction.

Through many months of big news events, your work has been simply extraordinary. And I am grateful to every one of you.

Please join me in welcoming Katie to ABC News.

James