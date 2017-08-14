After numerous submissions from across the country, the 2017 ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition has named Sabrina Texidor as the U.S. winner. The competition was narrowed down to nine finalists and the West Hartford, Connecticut native won the grand prize of a one year $25,000 talent deal with ABC.

For the competition, Texidor submitted a video performing a comedic or dramatic scenes. They were judged on quality of performance, potential star power and technical skill set.

Texidor, received the news while celebrating her birthday in South Africa. “Best birthday present ever!” she said. “I’ve been auditioning for years so I’ve gotten use to a lot of people saying, no. I can’t explain what it felt like to find out I was a finalist. And to have won – it is overwhelming on so many levels. I’m ecstatic, incredibly grateful and can’t wait to get started.”

Ayo Davis, Senior Vice President, Talent and Casting said in a statement, “This competition showcases so many unique and special performances that it’s always difficult to decide on just one winner. In Sabrina we saw an energy and exuberance that shines through and is absolutely infectious. We can’t wait to see what she’ll be able to accomplish as part of the ABC family.”

Other finalists include: Lauren Gaw (originally from Houston, Texas); Elise Sievert Bhushan (originally from Lincoln, Nebraska); Elvira Troger (originally from Falun, Sweden); Maria May (originally from Barcelona, Spain); Luis Alves (originally from Rotterdam, Netherlands); Joshua Goodridge from Orlando, Florida; Knakeera Bason from Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Hunter Doohan (originally from Fort Smith, Arkansas); and Jana Nawartschi (originally from Bielefeld, Germany).

In addition to the U.S., the first ever ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition took place in the U.K. Those winners can be found at ABCDiscoversUK.com.

The Digital Talent Competition is part of ABC Discovers, a series of initiatives that includes the annual New York and Los Angeles Talent Showcases, Actor Audition Workshop Week, Latino/Hispanic Outreach, Asian/Pacific Islander Outreach and Global Talent Outreach. Last year’s winner, Beth Triffon, has had guest roles on The Middle, Dr. Ken and can be seen this Fall in the forthcoming drama Ten Days in the Valley starring Kyra Sedgwick. The 2015 winner Samuel Adegoke has appeared on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Switched at Birth while 2014 winner Cornelius Smith Jr. has become a series regular on the hit drama Scandal