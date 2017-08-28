ABC has put in development a single-camera comedy from The Real O’Neals co-creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor and writer Rob Sudduth.

Penned by Sudduth with Johnson and Windsor supervising, the untitled multi-generational family comedy follows a man who, along with his husband and son, moves back in with his Mexican-American family in the heart of Texas, where he struggles to navigate his family’s deep-rooted traditions.

The project is semi-autobiographical: Sudduth was born and raised by a Latino family in Texas and is married to longtime The Young & the Restless actor Greg Rikaart; the two have a son.

Johnson and Windsor will executive produce, with Sudduth serving as co-executive producer. ABC Studios, which also produced the ABC comedy The Real O’Neals, is the studio.

This is the first project to be taken out this summer by Johnson and Windsor who also are working on several others under their ABC Studios overall deal. The duo co-created and executive produced The Real O’Neals, which aired on ABC for two seasons. They also served as co-executive producers on ABC’s Galavant and on Don’t Trust The B—- In Apt. 23. Johnson and Windsor are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Ken Richman.

Actor-turned-writer Sudduth also was a writer on Telenovela, GCB, The New Normal, The Crazy Ones, and Red Band Society. He is with UTA.