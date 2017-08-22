EXCLUSIVE: JD Payne & Patrick McKay have been set by Fox and 21 Laps to script A People’s History Of The Vampire Uprising, based on the Raymond Villareal novel. The book, to be published next summer by Little Brown’s Mulholland Books, conveys a growing worldwide epidemic. It subverts the vampire mythology by telling the story through various points of view in a grounded political ensemble in the vein of Traffic. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing for 21 Laps. Mike Ireland is overseeing for the studio.

Payne & McKay are writing the next Star Trek film for Paramount and producer JJ Abrams, and also Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which gets underway next spring with Jaume Collet-Serra directing Dwayne Johnson. With Vampire Uprising, they reunite with 21 Laps, which gave the writers their first job writing Deadliest Warrior for Paramount. 21 Laps is in post on the second season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, as well as the Lionsgate sci-fi thriller Kin, Fox’s The Darkest Minds and the indie Kodachrome, latter of which debuts next month at Toronto. They just set a remake of A Bittersweet Life with Darkest Minds helmer Jennifer Yuh Nelson directing and Michael B. Jordan starring.

