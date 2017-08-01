Jean Villepique (Up All Night) has been cast as a series regular in new NBC comedy A.P. Bio, from Saturday Night Live writer Mike O’Brien, SNL honcho Lorne Michaels and former SNL-er Seth Meyers.

Written by O’Brien, A.P. Bio stars It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-lead Glenn Howerton as a philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher but he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he decides instead to use the kids to his own benefit.

Villepique will play Michelle, a fellow teacher at Whitlock High. She loves to be silly and get a little wild with Mary (Mary Sohn) and Stef (Lyric Lewis). The three of them will party hard with Jack (Howerton) and then turn around and give him honest advice. Villepique takes over for Vanessa Byer, who guest-starred in the role in the pilot. A film scheduling conflict prevented her from moving forward with the series.

Villepique recurs opposite Amy Adams in the upcoming Sharp Objects for HBO and also recurred on Veep, Baskets, The Office and Up All Night. An alumni of Second City in Chicago, Villepique also performs weekly at UCB in Los Angeles. She’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates.