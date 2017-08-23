Writer-director Christopher MacBride is becoming a go-to guy for graphic novel adaptations. After adapting a slew of others around town, he has been tapped by Sony and producer Josh Bratman at Immersive Pictures to adapt the Scott Snyder and Jeff Lemire graphic novel A.D. After Death.

MacBride was previously hired to write and is attached to direct Sony’s Amensia, a sci-fi thriller based on the Arcana Comics graphic novel by Dwayne Harris. FilmNation is producing that film. He also previously wrote and is attached to direct Echo at 20th Century Fox and 21 Laps.

And, on top of that, he most recently adapted the graphic novel Scout, created by Timothy Truman, for Studio 8 and producer Braden Aftergood.

A.D. After Death is a three-part epic set in a future where a genetic cure for death has been found. Years after the discovery, one man starts to question everything, leading him on a mind-bending journey that will bring him face-to-face with his past and his own mortality. Snyder (Batman) and Lemire (Essex County) will serve as executive producers of the project. Eric Fineman is overseeing for Sony.

Sony also has on its development slate Lemiere’s sci-fi comic Descender. Bratman, (Fright Night, Priest) has a number of projects in development including an untitled John Lennon-Yoko Ono project and The Harlem Hellfighters.

MacBride is repped by ICM Partners, Industry Entertainment and by attorney Adam Kaller at Hansen, Jacobson.