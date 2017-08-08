Parenthood and Six Feet Under alum Peter Krause has been tapped as the male lead opposite Angela Bassett in 9-1-1, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s upcoming drama series for Fox, which is set to premiere in midseason.

Additionally, longtime Murphy collaborator Tim Minear (Feud, American Horror Story), has joined the series as executive producer and showrunner, McG (Lethal Weapon) will direct the series premiere.

Written and executive produced by Murphy and Falchuk, 9-1-1 is a procedural drama that explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

9-1-1 received a 13-episode straight-to-series order by Fox in May. 20th Century Fox TV, where Murphy and McG are based, is the studio.

In addition to his starring roles on HBO’s Six Feet Under, which earned him three Emmy nominations, and on NBC’s Parenthood, Krause also starred on ABC’s cult comedy Sports Night, drama Dirty Sexy Money and, most recently, on the network’s Shondaland drama series The Catch. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Veteran writer-producer Minear hasd been with AHS from the start, joining the first season as a consulting producer and serving as an executive producer since Season 2. Last year, he was tapped by Murphy as co-showrunner on another FX anthology series, Feud.

McG executive produces Lethal Weapon, Supernatural and Shadowhunters, whose pilot episodes he directed.