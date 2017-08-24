24 may get a reinvention, with the real-time format moving away from terrorism. During the Fox executive session at the summer TCA press tour, chairman Dana Walden revealed that the network and producing studio 20th Century Fox TV has started preliminary discussions with 24 executive producers Howard Gordon, co-creator Joel Surnow and Brian Grazer.

” We are really exploring what the future, the next version of 24 might be, maybe in more anthological storytelling,” she said, adding that they had met with the 24 trio who “have a very exciting idea about how to do that, that I thought was very compelling.” Walden declined to elaborate further, noting that the project is in very early stages.

Fox Entertainment president David Madden hinted that the series may be leaving the signature CTU setting of all previous incarnations. “The same kind of ticking clock format and apply it to something else,” he said. “It will have the same urgency but may not be set in the CTU, it will have same style and urgency but in a different venue.”

After the session, Walden said that there is no plans for 24 to be tied to the current White House administration.

Walden also talked about the recent decision to cancel 24: Legacy after one season. “The more we thought about it, it felt like where we left off, to continue to tell stories about these exact characters in the exact same work environment, it felt very similar to the original series,” she said.