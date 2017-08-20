Add Fox News boss James Murdoch to the growing list of business executives taking issue with President Donald Trump’s Charlottesville riot response.

Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox, the parent of conservative Fox News Channel, said he and his wife, Kathryn, would donate $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League in the wake of Trump refusing to assign sole blame to a white supremacist/neo-Nazi group for fights on August 12 in Charlottesville, VA. Two factions squared off that day — one protesting the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, the other anti-fascists and their supporters. That conflict ultimately resulted in one death and 19 injuries. Trump said in the aftermath that “both sides” were to blame, remarks that many in the business and entertainment community have condemned as too even-handed.

Murdoch responded with an email to friends that was picked up by several news organizations. In the email, he decried the “brutal terrorism and violence perpetrated by a racist mob.” He continued: “I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so.”

The email isn’t the first time the younger Murdochs have objected to Trump’s actions. Earlier, James and Lachlan Murdoch issued a memo taking issue with the presidential travel ban that affected seven mostly Muslim countries.

While not criticizing Trump directly, the next-generation bosses of Fox News Channel, the Fox movie and TV entities and the rest of the media empire that their father Rupert Murdoch built and still oversees joined others like the MPAA in going public with a memo to their 20,000 employees about the controversial action the ex-Celebrity Apprentice took on January 27. POTUS’ executive order puts a 90-day halt on citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the United States and freezes the Syrian refugee program for 120 days with an aim to cut it in half eventually.