EXCLUSIVE: 1inMM Productions’ Julio and Diego Hallivis (The Hallivis Brothers) and Zach Horwitz have raised a new film fund to produce and finance two-to-three elevated genre films under $5M per year for global audiences. The availability of the funds were confirmed by Deadline with City National Bank.

“We created 1inMM Productions to produce high concept genre films with an edgy and unique approach to storytelling,” the Hallivis Brothers said in a statement to Deadline. “Together, we have a shared commitment of cultivating the rise of a new class of auteurs.”

To that point, the company will finance and produce the directorial debut of Orson Oblowitz on Hell is Where the Home Is, a home invasion thriller that will star Angela Trimbur (Trash Fire), Jonathan Howard (Kingdom, Megan Leavey), Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Fairuza Balk (Ray Donovan) and Zach Avery (You’re Not Alone). The film, which will shoot in Malibu this month, is from a script from Corey Deshon and follows two dysfunctional couples who are terrorized by a group of violent individuals during a vacation at a modern desert home.

The company just recently completed principal photography on the sci-fi psychological thriller Curvature which starred Lyndsy Fonseca (Agent Carter, Kick Ass) and Zach Avery, and was directed by Diego Hallivis. The film will be hitting the festival circuit later this year and is represented by XYZ Films.

Curvature, which The Hallivis Brothers produced, centers on a young woman who travels back in time in order to prevent herself from making a terrible mistake.

1inMM was founded in 2013 by the Hallivis Brothers along with Zach Horwitz, and has distributed a number of titles throughout Latin America before expanding to finance and producing genre projects.

Trimbur is repped by Abrams Artists and Grandview Entertainment rep; Howard by Gersh and Silver Lining Entertainment; Parrish by Rough Diamond; Avery by The Gotham Group, and Balk by APA and Zero Gravity.