13 Reasons Why has added four more actors to its Season 2 cast. Jake Weber (Medium), Brenda Strong (Supergirl), Meredith Monroe (Criminal Minds) and The Carrie Diaries alum R.J. Brown have signed on for recurring roles in the new season of Netflix’s adaption of the bestselling 2007 YA book by Jay Asher.

Executive produced by Selena Gomez, 13 Reasons Why deals with teen suicide, bullying, drunk driving and rape in graphic detail. Season 1 follows teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (newcomer Katherine Langford) — his classmate and crush — who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are 13 reasons why she decided to end her life.

Abrams Artists Agency/Gersh

Weber will play Barry Walker, Bryce Walker’s father, a successful hedge fund manager and pillar of the community. Strong will play Nora Walker, Barry’s husband and Bryce’s mother. Monroe will play Carolyn, Alex’s mother, a hardworking nurse and devoted mother. Brown, is Caleb, Tony’s boxing trainer, a fierce competitor and dedicated coach, but out of the ring has a warm smile and a wry sense of humor.

Weber, known for his role as Joe Dubois on Medium, recently recurred on Homeland and Secrets and Lies. his recent film credits include Learning To Drive opposite Patricia Clarkson.

Two-time Emmy nominee Strong was most recently seen as Lex’s mother Lillian Luthor on the CW’s Supergirl and also as a recurring on Fear The Walking Dead. She’s also known as the voice of Mary-Alice Young, the departed narrator, on all eight seasons of ABC’s Desperate Housewives.

Meredith Monroe has recurred on Criminal Minds, Hart of Dixie & played Chloe Metz on Californication, along with other guest spots. On the feature side she was most recently seen playing Woody Harrelson’s girlfriend, Greer, on The Edge of Seventeen. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Brown has recurred on Tycoon, The Carries Diaries and Girls, and recently guest-starred on The Blacklist and Blue Bloods. His feature credits include starring roles in thriller The Heart Machine and Home Of The Giants. He’s repped by Gersh.