Google’s making some progress in dealing with the Achilles Heel of its YouTube TV live streaming subscription service announced in April: It initially offered live ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC broadcasts in just five markets — but says today that it’s adding 10, although one should have an asterisk.

The new markets for live streams of the four networks’ local stations are Washington, DC, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne and Charlotte.

The asterisk is for Dallas-Fort Worth. It will have live feeds for CBS, Fox, and NBC, but ABC’s prime time shows will be available on-demand.

YouTube TV initially had live streams for the broadcasters in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Philadelphia and Chicago.

The company says that it will “continue to expand to cover more cities across the country.”

YouTube TV sought to differentiate its $35-a-month streaming service from some rivals including Sling TV and DirecTV Now by boasting that it had deals with all of the Big Four broadcasters.

It also offers many cable channels from AMC Networks, CBS, Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal.

CBS has been particularly hard to get, and isn’t on Sling TV and DirecTV Now. The network has its own live streaming service: CBS All Access.