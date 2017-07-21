If it weren’t for these meddling kids. The animated digital series Young Justice: Outsiders is gearing up for a third season, three years after it was canceled by Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros showed off some new wrinkles during its Comic-Con panel today in San Diego. Take a look at the new character designs below, including the new character Thirteen.

In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage superheroes of the DC Universe come of age in an animated world of superpowers, supervillains and super secrets. In the new season, the team faces its greatest challenge as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.

There had been nearly a year of chatter about about a series revival before it was announced in November. It is set to help launch the DC-branded digital service next year, along with the live-action Titans.

Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) is executive producing Young Justice: Outsiders from Warner Bros. Animation, which is produced by series creators Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman. The original toon’s Phil Bourassa also is returning to serve as art director.

For those of you scoring along at home, the photo below depicts, from left: Static, Kid Flash, Robin, Wonder Girl, Spoiler, Blue Beetle, Thirteen, Arrowette, Arsenal and Beast Boy. Oh, and an unsolicited bitof advice: Think twice before telling these particular teen to get the hell off your lawn.