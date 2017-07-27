Once Upon a Time alumna Elizabeth Lail is set to star opposite Penn Badgley in Lifetime’s straight-to-series psychological thriller drama You, from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble (The Magicians). In addition Zach Cherry (Crashing, Search Party) and Luca Padovan (Broadway’s Marvin’s Room, School of Rock) also have joined the cast.

Written by Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel, You is described as a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager Joe (Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer, Beck (Lail), his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way. Lail’s Beck finds finds common ground with him as a fellow book lover. She has no idea about the surveillance that Joe has mounted, obsessively peering into every facet of her life.

Lifetime

Cherry will play Ethan, Joe’s bighearted fellow clerk at the bookstore. Padovan will portray Paco, one of Joe’s neighbors, this sweet and extremely bright kid is abused and neglected by his mother and her alcoholic boyfriend, but he finds a real friend and champion in Joe.

Berlanti and Gamble executive produce You alongside Berlanti Prods.’ Sarah Schechter and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Lail, who played Amy Hughes in Dead of Summer, also guest-starred in The Blacklist and previously played Princess Anna on Once Upon A Time. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Authentic.

Cherry is repped by ICM Partners. Padovan is repped by Innovative Artists and L’il Angels Unlimited.