Syfy has renewed the supernatural Western series Wynonna Earp for a third season, which will debut sometime in 2018. The news came during the show’s Comic-Con panel presentation today.

Adapted from the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, the show follows Wyatt Earp’s great-granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano) as she battles demons and other supernatural beings and uses her unique abilities and a dysfunctional posse of allies to bring the paranormal to justice.

Wynonna Earp also stars Tim Rozon as legendary con artist Doc Holliday and Shamier Anderson as Agent Dolls.

Emily Andras developed the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jordy Randall and Tom Cox exec produce with Andras.