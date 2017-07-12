The 2018 Writers Guild Awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles on Sunday, February 11, 2018. The 70th annual awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio, videogame, promotional, and graphic animation categories.
The WGA Awards has also released its media timeline for 2017-18, with eligibility periods for each of the categories and deadlines for submissions:
Television-Radio-New Media Eligibility Period:
Long Form, Episodic, Animation, Children’s Script and Short Form Categories:
First broadcast or exhibited between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017
All Other Script Categories:
First broadcast or exhibited between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017
Theatrical Screenplay Eligibility Period:
Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles for one week during 2017
Documentary Screenplay Eligibility Period:
Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles or New York for one week during 2017
Videogame Eligibility Period:
Originally released between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017
Submission Deadlines, Voting Dates:
OCTOBER 2017
Oct. 13 Deadline for submissions: TV-Radio-New Media and Paul Selvin
Oct. 13 Deadline for submissions: Drama/Comedy/New Series
Oct. 24: Preliminary Series online voting begins
NOVEMBER 2017
Nov. 17 Deadline for submissions: Theatrical and Documentary Screenplays
Nov. 20 Deadline for submissions: Videogame Writing
Nov. 21 Deadline for Preliminary Series online voting
DECEMBER 2017
Dec. 5 Preliminary Screenplay online voting begins
Dec. 7 Television, New Media, Radio, News, Promotional Writing, and Graphic Animation Nominations Announced
JANUARY 2018
Jan. 3 Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay online voting
Jan. 4 Theatrical and Documentary Screenplay Nominations Announced
Jan. 8 Final Screenplay and Series online voting begins
Jan. 9 -19 The Contenders: Writers Guild Award-nominated films screening series, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills
Jan. TBA “And the Nominees Are…”: Writers Guild Award TV and New Media nominee panels – Venue: NYC (TBA)
Jan. 11 Videogame Writing Nominations Announced
Jan. 29 Deadline for Final Screenplay and Series online voting
Jan. 31 Deadline for 2018 WGA show reservations, sponsorships, & ticket sales
FEBRUARY 2018
Feb. 1 Beyond Words – Writers Guild Award-nominated screenwriters panel
Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills
Feb. 11 2018 Writers Guild Awards (70th Annual), New York: Edison Ballroom; Los Angeles: Beverly Hilton
