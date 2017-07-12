The 2018 Writers Guild Awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles on Sunday, February 11, 2018. The 70th annual awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio, videogame, promotional, and graphic animation categories.

The WGA Awards has also released its media timeline for 2017-18, with eligibility periods for each of the categories and deadlines for submissions:

Television-Radio-New Media Eligibility Period:

Long Form, Episodic, Animation, Children’s Script and Short Form Categories:

First broadcast or exhibited between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017

All Other Script Categories:

First broadcast or exhibited between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017

Theatrical Screenplay Eligibility Period:

Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles for one week during 2017

Documentary Screenplay Eligibility Period:

Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles or New York for one week during 2017

Videogame Eligibility Period:

Originally released between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017

Submission Deadlines, Voting Dates:

OCTOBER 2017

Oct. 13 Deadline for submissions: TV-Radio-New Media and Paul Selvin

Oct. 13 Deadline for submissions: Drama/Comedy/New Series

Oct. 24: Preliminary Series online voting begins

NOVEMBER 2017

Nov. 17 Deadline for submissions: Theatrical and Documentary Screenplays

Nov. 20 Deadline for submissions: Videogame Writing

Nov. 21 Deadline for Preliminary Series online voting

DECEMBER 2017

Dec. 5 Preliminary Screenplay online voting begins

Dec. 7 Television, New Media, Radio, News, Promotional Writing, and Graphic Animation Nominations Announced

JANUARY 2018

Jan. 3 Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay online voting

Jan. 4 Theatrical and Documentary Screenplay Nominations Announced

Jan. 8 Final Screenplay and Series online voting begins

Jan. 9 -19 The Contenders: Writers Guild Award-nominated films screening series, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

Jan. TBA “And the Nominees Are…”: Writers Guild Award TV and New Media nominee panels – Venue: NYC (TBA)

Jan. 11 Videogame Writing Nominations Announced

Jan. 29 Deadline for Final Screenplay and Series online voting

Jan. 31 Deadline for 2018 WGA show reservations, sponsorships, & ticket sales

FEBRUARY 2018

Feb. 1 Beyond Words – Writers Guild Award-nominated screenwriters panel

Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

Feb. 11 2018 Writers Guild Awards (70th Annual), New York: Edison Ballroom; Los Angeles: Beverly Hilton