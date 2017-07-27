During Turner’s portion of the TCA summer press tour, TNT and TBS president Kevin Reilly gave an update on the status of TNT’s new drama Will and TBS’ sophomore comedy Wrecked.

Plane crash comedy Wrecked, a sleeper hit when it launched last summer above expectations, started its second season down year vs. year but has been creeping up. Reilly said the show, six episodes into its ten-episode second-season run, has recently entered into positive territory and is projected to finish with a higher Season 2 average as a rare sophomore season growth story, along with TNT’s Animal Kingdom, renewed today for a third season. There is no renewal decision yet on Wrecked but “it’s looking good,” Reilly told Deadline.

TNT

The situation is more complicated on new TNT drama series Will, which chronicles the young years of William Shakespeare to a rock music soundtrack. It had a soft linear premiere, drawing paltry 633,000 total viewers and a 0.16 adults 18-49 rating in Live + same day.

Among the first buys of TNT’s new regime as part of the new programming strategy for edgier fare, Will “was a reach,” Reilly said, adding, “it’s performing better than most dramas on television…it’s performing at a levels that many networks would call a hit.” Railly later clarified to Deadline that he referred to the TV universe consisting of a more than a hundred networks where Will would be considered a solid performer on most outlets.

That said, Reilly acknowledged that costume drama Will is an expensive show, significantly more expensive to produce than most TBS series, like Search Party. “I don’t know where we go from here, whether we’re going to complete the order,” he said, referring to a potential second-season order.

While a renewal decision on the drama series is still up in the air, “I’m proud of the show creatively, they’ve done some great work,” Reilly said.

He acknowledged that some of Turner’s series are struggling on the linear networks while doing well in multi-platform delivery. “Right now we are building a portfolio of valuable IP, a lot of which is not monetized on our linear air,” he said.