Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel looks to have been set to close out the 55th New York Film Festival, running September 28 through October 15. The film, starring Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and James Belushi, will go into limited release December 1, with Amazon Studios distributing. Amazon also has Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying and Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck in choice spots at the Gotham fest.

Allen’s Café Society premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Wonder Wheel was shot in the writer-director’s home city, returning him to Coney Island, where his alter ego Alvy Singer grew up in the shadow of the Cyclone roller coaster in 1977’s Annie Hall.

Typically, for an Allen film, plot elements of the new film are being kept under tight wraps. A logline for the drama set in the 1950s says that it will contain “larger-than-life characters, lovers, infidelity, and gangsters.” Per usual, Allen wrote the screenplay. NYFF presenter, the Film Society of Lincoln Center, didn’t immediately return emails or telephone calls seeking confirmation. The selection of Wonder Wheel was first reported in The Hollywood Reporter.