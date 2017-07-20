Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions are giving the public a tease of what Cannes-goers saw in May with this short trailer for Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck, while Haynes himself seems to be giving an old idol his due: The trailer is set to David Bowie’s classic Space Oddity.

Wonderstruck is based on Brian Selznick’s lauded 2011 novel, which follows Ben (Oakes Fegley) and Rose (Millicent Simmonds), two children from different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress (Julianne Moore) whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook.

When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests to find what they are missing that unfold with mesmerizing symmetry. The film alternates between the 1920s and 1970s.

And speaking of symmetry, the trailer, which drops 48 years after man landed on the moon, unspools as a children’s choir sings the familiar “Ground Control to Major Tom” lyrics from Bowie’s Space Oddity, with the 1969 original recording eventually phased in.

Haynes, of course, based his 1998 Velvet Goldmine on Bowie’s glam era, though Bowie didn’t much care for the project, and wouldn’t take part. Apparently the director has no hard feelings towards the late rock genius.

Wonderstruck was written by Selznick from his novel. Michelle Williams also stars.

Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions release Wonderstruck to select theaters October 20, 2017.

Check out the trailer above.