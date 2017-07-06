The Todd Haynes-directed Wonderstruck has been chosen by The Film Society of Lincoln Center to be the Centerpiece selection of the 55th New York Film Festival. The film makes its New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Saturday, October 7, prior to its release by Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions on October 20, 2017. The NYFF midpoint film premiered at Cannes last May. Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying was previously set as the Opening Night selection of the festival that runs September 28 – October 15.

An adaptation of the YA novel by Hugo Cabret author Brian Selznick, Wonderstruck takes place in 1977. Following the death of his single mother, Ben (Oakes Fegley) loses his hearing in a freak accident and makes his way from Minnesota to New York, hoping to learn about the father he has never met. A half-century earlier, another deaf 12-year-old, Rose (Millicent Simmonds), flees her restrictive Hoboken home, captivated by the bustle and romance of the nearby big city. Each of these parallel adventures, unfolding largely without dialogue, is a love letter to a bygone era of New York. The mystery of how they ultimately converge, which involves Julianne Moore in a dual role, provides the film’s emotional core.

Said NYFF Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones: “Todd Haynes and Brian Selznick have pulled off something truly remarkable here—a powerful evocation of childhood, with all of its mysteries and terrors and flights of imagination and longings; richly textured re-creations of Manhattan in the ’20s and the ’70s; and a magical and intricately plotted quest story that builds to a beautiful climax. Wonderstruck is fun, emotionally potent, and… it’s a great New York movie.”

This marks the fourth time Haynes’ work has played NYFF, which previously featured Velvet Goldmine in 1998, I’m Not There in 2007, and Carol in 2015.