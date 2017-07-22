Talk about intense. The Justice League team dropped a new trailer during Warner Bros.’ Comic-Con session; an event that ended with Jason Momoa afterward (Aquaman) becoming so excited, he tossed a chair onstage and picked up Ezra Miller (The Flash).

In the trailer a group of assassins enter a building full of school children. Wonder Woman blasts through the door and saves them taking out every single guy. One tries to knock her out, but her head is much harder. Cut to Diana Prince at Louvre in Paris brushing up a statue. “What did you do this weekend,” asked her assistant. “Oh, nothing very interesting.” J.K. Simmons’s Commissioner Gordon flashes the Bat signal to the sky. The trailer sets up that the world is mourning Superman’s death. “These are the age of heroes who will never come again,” announces Wonder Woman in the trailer. Another cool shot shows Aquaman dropping through a building several floors and walking out the front door. “Don’t engage this alone, we’re all in this together,” adds Wonder Woman to her super friends. At one point they’re on top of the building with Gordon and then they all disappear leaving Miller’s Flash befuddled.

Ray Fisher (Cyborg) told everyone that with Joss Whedon’s recent handling of reshoots shouldn’t be taken as indication that they’re secretly filming Justice League 2.