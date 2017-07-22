During the Warner Bros. Comic-Con session, a sizzle reel revealed the logos of its upcoming slate and their potential titles including Shazam, Suicide Squad 2, The Batman (with Ben Affleck’s Batman shown), Justice League Dark, Batgirl, Green Lantern Corps, The Flash — followed by a Flashpoint logo, and last, Wonder Woman II.

Flashpoint was a 2011 series written by DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns and illustrated by Andy Kubert. In the comic series, Barry Allen goes back in time to try and prevent his mother’s murder. However, time gets altered where Barry is no longer the Flash, and it even creates an alternate reality for his Justice League friends.

Already, the CW series The Flash focused on the concept of Flashpoint during the first half of the third season.