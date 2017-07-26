Diana Prince has a Christmas gift for you — but you can’t peek for 2 1/2 years. Warner Bros said today that its sequel Wonder Woman 2 starring Gal Gadot will crash into megaplexes and Imax theaters on December 13, 2019. No director is set for Round 2.

The studio had announced its DC slate at Comic-Con over the weekend, but no WW2 date was announced. Warners had staked that date for “Untitled WB Event Film III.” The flick has that date to itself for now, But Sony’s Masters of the Universe, an untitled Disney fairy tale pic and Universal’s Wicked are due to arrive the following week.

But fans of the character and current hit film won’t have to wait very long for her next big-screen adventure. Gadot’s Wonder Woman is set for Justice League, the DC superhero superstar pic that bows November 19. Watch the Amazonia rescue schoolkids in the new trailer for that film here.

Director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman has been the breakout smash of the summer, last week passing Guardians of the Galaxy 2 as the season’s top=grossing pic. It opened domestically June 2 with a $103M opening weekend that broke numerous records, including best bow for a female-directed film. Overseas, the film crashed in $125M for a worldwide debut of $228M.