Emerging filmmaker Quinn Shephard, who wrote, produced, starred in and made her feature directorial debut in the drama Blame, which premiered as part of the U.S. Narrative Competition at Tribeca this year, has inked with WME for agency representation.

The film, also starring Nadia Alexander, Chris Messina and Tate Donovan, centers on high school outcast Abigail Grey (Shephard), who forms a forbidden connection with her drama teacher.

Shephard recently wrapped on the Desiree Akhavan-directed YA drama feature The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, opposite Chloe Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane, and will co-star in Open Road’s Midnight Sun, with Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger from director Scott Speer. She also starred in A.D. Calvo’s indie Sweet, Sweet Lonely Girl.

Other credits include a series regular role on CBS’s short-lived drama Hostages, as well as a appearances in Person Of Interest and The Blacklist.