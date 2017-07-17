Writer and now director Taylor Sheridan is getting to the finish line with The Weinstein Company’s Wind River, the latest installment of a trilogy of sorts that includes Sicario and Hell Or High Water. Both of the those pics were Oscar nominated, the latter landing a Best Picture nom this year as well as for Sheridan’s script. Now comes Wind River, Sheridan’s helming debut, which bowed at Sundace won him the Best Director prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar and is set to hit theaters August 4.

Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen star in the thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams with a local game tracker (Renner) with deep community ties and a haunted past to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote, rugged, snowy Native American reservation. Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille and James Jordan co-star.

Check out the new trailer above.