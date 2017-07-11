The Detour’s Natalie Zea and Kendrick Sampson (How To Get Away With Murder) are set for recurring roles opposite Jay Pharoah on Showtime’s new comedy series White Famous from Lionsgate TV.

Showtime

Based on Jamie Foxx’s personal experiences coming up in the business, White Famous hails from Californication creator Tom Kapinos, director Tim Story and Foxx, who is a recurring guest star. It focuses on a talented, young African-American comedian, Floyd Mooney (Pharoah), whose star is rising, forcing him to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross-over toward becoming “white famous.”

Zea will play Amy, a high profile Hollywood agent who used to be Malcolm’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) boss. She is an expert at guiding careers and Floyd (Jay Pharoah) can’t help feeling drawn to her. Sampson will portray Robbie’ is a very handsome and talented British actor auditioning with Floyd (Jay Pharoah) for Teddy’s project. He also plays guitar in a band.

Zea, known for her role as Winona Hawkins on FX’s Justified, currently stars as Robin in TBS’ The Detour. Her other TV credits include The Following and Californication. She’s repped by United Talent Agency, manager Robert Semon, and attorney Jamie Feldman.

Sampson’s breakout role came as Jesse on the hit CW series, The Vampire Diaries, and he played Caleb Hapsta on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder and was a series regular on Gracepoint. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency.