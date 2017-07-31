#Hearties take note. Hallmark Channel will air a two-hour sneak peek of Season 5 of its original primetime series When Calls The Heart during the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. It will be followed by the Season 5 premiere in February 2018, which will be comprised of ten hour-long weekly episodes. The announcement was made today during Crown Media Family Network’s TCA summer press tour session.

Since its debut in January 2014, the frontier drama has continued to see viewership growth each year, with Season 4 bringing double-digit gains in HHs and key demos, according to Nielsen and the network.

“The record ratings When Calls the Heart earned in season four are a testament to the compelling, heartfelt storytelling by our writers and our stellar cast that brings to life the tale of Hope Valley each week,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “We are thankful for tireless fan support from the #Hearties and couldn’t be more pleased to give them another season of their favorite show.”

The series boasts a passionate fan base known as the #Hearties, who have become a

social media phenomenon, making When Calls the Heart one of the network’s most social series. To date, When Calls the Heart has seen a 15% growth in social media impressions secured over season three.

Based on the book of the same name by Janette Oke, the series stars Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin, Daniel Lissing, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith. All Canadian Entertainment Production produces in association with Brad Krevoy Television and Believe Pictures.