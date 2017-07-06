Viceland has dropped a trailer for What Would Diplo Do?, its first scripted comedy series starring, written and executive produced by James Van Der Beek and also executive produced by Grammy-winning musician/DJ Diplo.

In WWDD, described as “Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap, Van Der Beek plays a fictional version of DJ superstar Diplo in a collection of parables about life as told through the eyes of guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet… but kind of sucks one-on-one.

Van Der Beek and Diplo executive produce alongside Diplo’s long-time manager Kevin Kusatsu and music video helmer Brandon Dermer. Van Der Beek also serves as showrunner, Dermer directs.

What Would Diplo Do? is set to premiere August 3 on Viceland.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.