The team behind Viceland’s first scripted comedy, What Would Diplo Do, made its first appearance on the TCA stage today. The panelist included star/EP/showrunner James Van Der Beek, EP/director Brendon Dermer, and cast members Jamar Malachi Neighbors, H. Michael Croner, Dora Madison, and Dillon Francis.

Described as “Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap,” Beek stars as a fictional version of the EDM DJ Diplo in a collection of parables about life as told through the eyes of guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet, but kind of sucks one-on-one.

“The only way to do a show like this is only if someone is completely game.” Beek said on Diplo positive reception to the show. In fact, at one point he suggested his character look completely stupid. “We had to argue that we had to make this character somewhat likable” so the viewers “would come back and take this journey with him,” remarked Beek. “[Diplo] is so confident in his ability that he’s allergic to taking himself so seriously.”

Dermer, who watched the episodes with the superstar DJ said “he was really into it” and when he asked if there was any message that he wanted to relay back to Beek,” he told me to tell him it’s lit.”

When describing the episodes, Dermer, who has a music directing background, said they were like an extended play record where “all these pieces up to a final track.” Beek noted that the idea came from Oscar winner and Viceland co-president Spike Jonze. “He said it would be fun to see the collection of failures eventually mount so they don’t disappear and they don’t.”

Diplo also is an exec producer on the series along with his long-time manager Kevin Kusatsu. Viceland, TMWRK and Matador are the producers.

What Would Diplo Do? is set to premiere August 3