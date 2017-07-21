Neil Jackson (Absentia) and Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom) have joined the Season 2 cast of Westworld, HBO’s multi-Emmy-nominated breakout sci-fi Western.

Jackson will play Nicholas, a charming, resourceful man who finds himself in uncharted territory. Tucker will recur as Major Craddock, a commanding military officer.

Jackson and Tucker join previously confirmed Season 2 cast Katja Herbers, Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum.

The Season 1 cast includes stars Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins Jr.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie, Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. The series led the recent Emmy nominations with 22 overall, including outstanding drama series, lead actress for Evan Rachel Wood, and lead actor for Anthony Hopkins.

Jackson’s TV credits include Absentia and Sleepy Hollow and was most recently seen on the big screen in Nocturnal Animals. He’s repped by Industry Entertainment, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Troika.

Tucker can currently be seen as Jay Kulina in Kingdom and recently guest-starred in American Gods. He’s repped by UTA and Management 360.