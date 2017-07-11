Following her arc on the recent final season of The Leftovers, HBO has recruited Katja Herbers as a series regular on another of its drama series, breakout sci-fi Western Westworld.

Manhattan alumna Herbers will play Grace, a seasoned guest in Westworld whose latest visit comes at the park’s darkest hour. She is the third new series regular for Season 2 and the first brand-new cast addition. She joins Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum, both of whom were promoted after recurring in Season 1.

Season 1 cast includes stars Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins Jr.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie, Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Season 2 starts production this month, with the series set to make its Comic-Con debut next week in San Diego.

Herbers was a series regular on WGN America’s Manhattan for two seasons and did arcs on HBO’s The Leftovers and FX’s The Americans. She’ll next be seen as Ted Kaczynski’s (Paul Bettany) wife in the upcoming Discovery Channel limited series, Manhunt: Unabomber. She’s repped by UTA, Lasher Group and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson.

Westworld is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV. Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Roberto Patino, Richard Lewis executive produce, and Eugene Kelly, Ron Fitzgerald, Frederick E.O. Toye are co-executive producers.