The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are being unveiled this morning at the TV Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.‘s Shemar Moore will do the honors with Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington, revealing the top categories live at about 8:30 AM PT. It kicks off the final push for the TV awards season, culminating when winners are announced September 17 on CBS in a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Check out the live stream above then stay tuned all morning for Deadline’s complete coverage.