Warner Bros. Digital Networks is bolstering its management ranks, adding senior executives in business development, strategic planning and marketing. Eric Besner has been named SVP Business Development; Greg Salter has been tapped SVP Business and Strategic Planning; and Katie Soo has been hired as SVP Marketing. The three will report to Jay Levine, EVP, Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

As SVP Business Development, Besner will work across WBDN’s portfolio of digital services and production labels to identify growth opportunities and maximize revenue through distribution. Besner comes to WBDN from Spotify, where he served as Head of Global Acquisitions for Video and Non-Music Audio.

As SVP Business and Strategic Planning, Salter is charged with key strategy and operating initiatives across the WBDN portfolio of over-the-top channels and digital short-form production companies, as well as evaluating new opportunities and helping to grow existing initiatives. In addition, Salter leads the strategic investment and M&A function for all OTT and Digital Networks projects, and in this area will report to Thomas Gewecke, Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, Warner Bros. Entertainment. Salter moves to WBDN after nearly 10 years with Warner Bros. Corporate Business Development & Strategy, where he most recently served as Vice President.

Soo will be responsible for overseeing marketing for all companies and programming within the WBDN group to develop initiatives that promote the division and strengthen its consumer relationships. Soo joins WBDN from Fullscreen Media, where she was Vice President of Consumer Marketing.