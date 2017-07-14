The 20th Century Fox threequel is off to solid start earning $5M at 3,021 locations, which is 22% higher than the $4.1M earned by 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. War for the Planet of the Apes also beat the $3.7M accumulated by Warner Bros./Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island on its Thursday night preview.

Dawn continued on to make a $27.6M first day inclusive of previews and a $72.6M opening. While one set of tracking showed high $50Ms-to-low-$60M on War, some rival studios have been quite bullish predicting $70M-plus given the threequel’s great Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% certified fresh. Per Fandango yesterday, War is outselling both Star Trek Beyond and Dawn at the same point in their advance ticket sales cycle.

War, produced by Chernin Entertainment and financed by Fox, The Seelig Group and Bona Films, expands to 4,022 theaters today including PLF and 4DX. The estimated production cost on War is $150M before P&A which is 12% cheaper than Dawn.

The only other foe that War has this weekend is Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming which many are expecting to rank second with $50M-$53M, -55% to -57%. Yesterday, Homecoming earned $8.9M taking its first week’s total to $163M. That figure is 10% behind the first week haul of Sony’s top opener Spider-Man 3 which cleared 182M in week one and ultimately finaled at the domestic B.O. with $336.5M.

Broad Green

Also opening this weekend is Broad Green’s PG-13 horror title Wish Upon which is looking at single digits. The pic, directed by John R. Leonetti, cost before P&A an estimated $12M.

Also, Amazon Studios/Lionsgate’s The Big Sick expands from 326 locations to 2,597 this weekend. Exhibitors project that the Judd Apatow produced comedy can generate $9M-$11M.