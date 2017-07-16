Refresh for latest…: There are a number of major movies continuing to swing through the international box office this weekend, including Fox’s newcomer War For The Planet Of The Apes, Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 and last frame’s Sony debut, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The latter leads the session with $72.3M in 63 markets — narrowly topping DM3‘s $71M — while the third pic in the Apes series came in at $46M across 61 (only two majors). The global cume on that picture is off to a $102.5M start through today.

While the international tally on WFTPOTA falls at the lower end of pre-weekend industry predictions, the film is out in less than a third of the marketplace from a box office standpoint with several majors to come. It’s expected to show muscular legs. Already, the opening is 61% bigger than Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes in the same markets and at current exchange rates. It’s on par with Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes.

Standing up as the best opening of the franchise in 28 hubs, the Matt Reeves-directed movie from Chernin Entertainment, was led by the UK’s $9.5M on 1,527 screens. Historically, the biggest markets for the series are a mix of China, the UK, France, Korea, Mexico and Spain. Most of those come later in the run and should be bolstered by great word of mouth.

Sony Elsewhere, Spidey was hanging out in 63 overseas markets, adding $72.3M to bring the offshore cume to $261.1M. The Sony/Marvel superhero reboot has snared Korea in its web with the local cume now $42.2M, to make it the biggest franchise entry ever and the market’s top U.S. release of the year.

Also of note, Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 added an estimated $71M this frame to zoom past $400M international and $600M worldwide. Gru and Dru have been well-abetted by China where DM3 is the last Hollywood movie to have made it in as the summer box office blackout takes hold. With over $113M there, it is already the No. 2 imported animated film ever and the No. 4 animated movie, period.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales crossed $750M worldwide in the session. Its $581.5M overseas makes POTC5 the No. 3 film of the year in international release.

Breakdowns on the above and other titles are being updated below.

