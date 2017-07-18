EXCLUSIVE: Walton Goggins has sealed a deal to join Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp, the sequel to the superhero pic that stars Paul Rudd. Casting outside returning star Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, as well as the plot, has been mostly kept under typical Marvel-esque wraps, but Goggins has inked and the production is now set to get underway at month’s end in Atlanta.

Evangeline Lily as the Wasp, Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, T.I. and most recently Randall Park are also confirmed to star. No info on Goggins’ character, but we’ll likely get more info this week during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at Comic-Con. The pic already has a July 6, 2018 release date. Peyton Reed returns to direct the follow-up to 2015’s Ant-Man, which grossed $519.3 million worldwide.

It’s the latest big movie for Goggins, who will be on the big screen plenty in 2018. He stars opposite Alicia Vikander in the Tomb Raider reboot which bows March 16, and he just wrapped Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the third installment of the YA pic series, that bows February 9. He also recently shot Jon Avent’s The Three Christs Of Ypsilanti, was in Season 1 of History’s Six, and his HBO series with Danny McBride Vice Principals returns for Season 2 on September 17.

Goggins is repped by ICM Partners and manager Darris Hatch.