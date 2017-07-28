The Walking Dead will not have a panel at this summer’s TCA so the executive producers can attend the funeral of deceased stuntman John Bernecker, AMC announced today.

Amidst several other AMC and Sundance TV presentations, the long planned session for the zombie apocalypse blockbuster was set to take place on July 29. Fresh off a subdued appearance at Comic-Con last week, EPs Gale Anne Hurd, Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, and Greg Nicotero along with showrunner Scott M. Gimple were scheduled to face the TV critics to talk about TWD and the show’s upcoming 100th episode and October Season 8 opener.

Surrounded by cast and fellow EPs at SDCC on July 21, a somber Gimple read out a tribute to veteran stuntman Bernecker, who was fatally hurt in a fall in an an accident on TWD‘s Georgia set on July 12. “John passed away last week after he was injured doing something he loved,” the showrunner told the 7,000 strong Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center of Bernecker’s work and life.

Production on TWD‘s eighth season halted on July 12 right after the accident and resumed on July 17. The TWD panel at Comic-Con came right after a panel by spin-off Fear The Walking Dead’ that began with a moment of silence for Bernecker in Hall H.

TWD returns for its eighth season on October 22.