Stuntman John Bernecker was seriously injured on the set of The Walking Dead yesterday in Georgia. Sources say he suffered a serious head injury after falling 30 feet to a concrete floor below.

Bernecker was Medevaced to Atlanta Medical Center, where he’s being treated in the intensive care unit.

His recent work includes Get Out, The Fate of the Furious and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

This story is developing. Deadline will update.