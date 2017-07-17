AMC confirmed to Deadline today that production on Season 8 of The Walking Dead has restarted five days after a stuntman suffered fatal injuries in an on-set fall. John Bernecker died Wednesday in an Atlanta hospital.

The veteran stuntman was doing on a fight scene with actor Austin Amelio on a balcony when he fell about 30 feet to a concrete floor, just missing the safety pad and landing on his head and neck. It is believed to be the first stunt-related death in America in 17 years.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and SAG-AFTRA have launched investigations into Bernecker’s death, and an OSHA spokesman told Deadline that the investigation could take up to six months to complete. There’s no word of a time frame for the actor union’s probe. The Coweta County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department have ruled the death an accident and closed their respective cases into the matter.

