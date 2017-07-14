BREAKING: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and SAG-AFTRA have opened investigations into the death of John Bernecker, the stuntman who died after a fall on the set of The Walking Dead this week.

IMDb

Mike D’Aquino, a spokesman for the regional OSHA office in Atlanta, said that the investigation, which was opened today, could take up to six months to complete. “The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 requires the agency to complete an investigation within six months,” he told Deadline. “That doesn’t mean it will necessarily take six months. It could be sooner than that.”

Bernecker died Wednesday at Atlanta Medical Center after falling 30 feet to a concrete floor while working on a fight scene for AMC’s zombie-apocalypse series. The cable net and producers have halted production on Season 8, and no timetable has been announced for restarting.

IMDb lists more than 90 stunt credits since 2009 for Bernecker, including the recent features Black Panther, Logan, Get Out, The Fate of the Furious, Get Hard, Goosebumps and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

His death is believed to be the first stunt-related death in the United States in more than 17 years.