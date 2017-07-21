Just over a week after Fear the Walking Dead had its latest midseason finale, The Walking Dead spinoff started its Comic-Con panel with a moment of silence for stuntman John Bernecker.

Hall H went totally quiet in memory of the stunt vet who died after an accident on July 12 on the Georgia set of Season 8 of TWD. Bernecker’s death saw an immediate halt to production on Walking Dead until July 17.

FearTWD will return for the rest of its third season on September 10, and the show created by Robert Kirkman and departing showrunner Dave Erickson will end its current run on October 17, a week before TWD returns for its 100th episode.

As he has in the past, Kirkman teased a crossover between the original show and the spinoff. “It something we’d like to do eventually,” the EP said but acknowledged the big time-span difference between the shows. At one point, Kirkman said to cheers throughout the hall that maybe TWD’s Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) could have a “magical phone” to call Fear’s Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) — or not.

Fellow EPs Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert joined Erikson and Kirkman on Friday’s panel. For the first part of the panel, Dickens and other cast members were not there, a first for a FearTWD. The core cast of Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Mercedes Mason, Sam Underwood, Daniel Sharman and Michael Greyeyes joined the panel after a trailer for the rest of FearTWD‘s third season was shown to the thousands in Hall H.

Cast member Ruben Blades was absent but said to fans via video near the end of the panel: “I’m sorry I’m not with you, but this is not my day job. I’m a musician, and I’m on tour.”