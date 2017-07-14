Refresh for updates The Walking Dead cast are among the colleagues mourning the loss of stuntman John Bernecker, who died after an on-set fall Wednesday. Bernecker’s credits include the upcoming Black Panther as well as Logan, Get Out and The Fate of the Furious, and actors from series including Turn and 24: Legacy recall their friend’s work as their doubles.

“Can’t stop thinking and John Bernecker,” tweets Jordan Woods-Robinson, who plays Eric Raleigh on TWD. “All of my love and hopes for solace goes out to his loved ones and our community.”

Jordan Woods Robinson, actor, TWD:

Can't stop thinking about John Bernecker. All of my love and hopes for solace goes out to his loved ones and our community. — JordanWoods-Robinson (@jwoodsrobinson) July 14, 2017

Ann Mahoney, actress, TWD:

Much sadness about #nola actor #JohnBernecker today. Sending peace to his family. Pray for them please. — Ann Mahoney (@ANNIEMOHO) July 14, 2017

Major Dodson, actor, TWD

Our thoughts are with John Bernecker's family #twdfamily — Major Dodson (@Major_Dodson) July 14, 2017

Samuel Roukin, actor, Turn

John Bernecker doubled me this season for a spectacular stunt on Turn S4. He was a beautiful, positive, meticulous professional who made… — samuel roukin (@samuelroukin) July 14, 2017

Bailey Chase, actor, 24: Legacy:

John Bernecker was my double on @24fox he brought great enthusiasm and was beyond professional. I miss you bud. Prayers to your family #RIP — Bailey Chase (@Bailey_Chase) July 14, 2017

J.D. Evermore, actor, TWD: