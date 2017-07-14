Refresh for updates The Walking Dead cast are among the colleagues mourning the loss of stuntman John Bernecker, who died after an on-set fall Wednesday. Bernecker’s credits include the upcoming Black Panther as well as Logan, Get Out and The Fate of the Furious, and actors from series including Turn and 24: Legacy recall their friend’s work as their doubles.
“Can’t stop thinking and John Bernecker,” tweets Jordan Woods-Robinson, who plays Eric Raleigh on TWD. “All of my love and hopes for solace goes out to his loved ones and our community.”
