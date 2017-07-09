Voiceover artist Randy Schell, whose work includes promos and narration for numerous TV shows including Fear the Walking Dead, Dancing With the Stars and Life in Pieces, died Saturday in a parachuting accident in Houston.

A statement released by Houston’s Skydive Spaceland said the accident happened when two “licensed, experienced skydivers accidentally collided following a planned group skydive.”

The statement (which incorrectly says July 7 rather than July 8) does not name Schell as one of the skydivers, but the voiceover artist’s manager confirmed his identity to Houston media.

Skydive Spaceland

According to Skydive Spaceland, “Both jumpers had made at least one successful skydive earlier that day, had hundreds or thousands of skydives each, and were jumping their own parachute systems. Both jumpers deployed their parachutes normally and collided afterward. They sustained injuries in the collision and/or on landing, and one did not survive. Weather was not a factor.”

Schell’s familiar voice has been heard in commercials for McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Geico, Nike and Levi’s, among many others, and his promos include spots for NBC’s Blindspot and History’s American Restoration. According to his website, randyschell.com, Schell did voice work for radio and TV stations in Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Denver, Miami, Detroit, New Orleans, San Antonio, Austin, Salt Lake City, Tampa, and for the ABC Radio Networks.

The accident occurred around noon Saturay at the Skydive Spaceland training center, just south of Houston in Rosharon, Texas.