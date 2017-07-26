EXCLUSIVE: The Vladar Company is teaming with The Generation Iron Fitness Network on Ronnie Coleman The King, a documentary about the eight-time Mr. Olympia winning bodybuilder. Directed by Vlad Yudin (Generation Iron, Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer), the film is slated for a global release in the first quarter of next year.

Nicknamed “The King”, Coleman holds the world record for Mr. Olympia titles and most wins for an International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness professional. Since his retirement, Coleman has suffered a total of six major injuries to his spine and hips requiring rehabilitating surgery. The doc will focus on Coleman’s recent efforts to recover after his latest spinal surgery and journey back to training at peak levels once again.

Yudin and Edwin Mejia are producers on the project.

Vladar’s film slate includes the sequel Generation Iron 2 and MMA docu The Hurt Business featuring Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones and Georges St.Pierre.