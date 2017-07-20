IAC’s Vimeo apparently hopes to steady itself after a turbulent year with the appointment of a new CEO: Anjali Sud, who had been GM and Senior SVP of its creator business.

The announcement follows the June 2016 departure of Kerry Trainor, who had been CEO for four years. IAC chief Joey Levin stepped in as Interim CEO.

Last month the company scrapped its three-year effort to create a subscription video offering. The news came just three months after Vimeo hired Alana Mayo, previously VP Production at Paramount Pictures, as VP and head of original development. The company said when it changed course that Mayo and her team would leave.

Vimeo is primarily a platform for content creators who want to share or sell videos.

Sud joined Vimeo in 2014 to lead its marketing efforts. The Harvard MBA came to the company from stints at Amazon and Time Warner.

She vows to focus on making Vimeo “the No. 1 platform to empower video creators” saying that it’s “uniquely positioned to define new standards of storytelling and lead the $10 billion video creator market.”

Levin calls Sud “a natural leader” who “will build a very big business at Vimeo.”

The company says that more than 800,000 creators subscribe to use its tools, with content that attracts more than 240 million viewers a month.

Vimeo adds that it plans to expand into live video and enable others to “launch their own direct-to-consumer video subscription services without relying on the traditional television infrastructure.”