Ring-ring goes the bell. HBO said today that the second and final season of Vice Principals will premiere just as the new school year kicks in. The angry comedy returns with the first of nine new episodes at 10:30 PM Sunday, September 17.

The show’s sophomore year sees the tumultuous school year at North Jackson High continue, and the new semester brings lots of changes. Gamby (Danny McBride) and Russell (Walton Goggins) are about to learn that the only thing harder than gaining power is holding on to it. Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Georgia King, Busy Phillips, Shea Whigham and Sheaun McKinney co-star.

Eastbound & Down alums McBride and Jody Hill created Vice Principals, and both serve as executive producers along with Jonathan Watson and Stephanie Laing. David Gordon Green directs.